Channing Tatum reveals his favourite Magic Mike movie

By Celebretainment
Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanning Tatum prefers the second 'Magic Mike' movie to the first. The 41-year-old actor is set to reprise his titular role as stripper Mike Lane in the third and final instalment of the franchise, 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'. But Channing has revealed there very nearly wasn't a follow-up to...

Related
Mashed

Why Channing Tatum Couldn't Stand The Prep Diet For Magic Mike 3

This story contains mention of disordered eating patterns. While the first "Magic Mike" movie might have left audiences wondering what has to be done for twenties, Channing Tatum is working hard for the money in the franchise's third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." In a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor opened up about the struggles of maintaining his workout and diet discipline (via Business Insider). Although clean eating and working out might be a big part of Tatum's job, he appreciates that not everyone can have the sole focus to stay in ultimate shape. "I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it," he said.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Puts His Arm Around Zoe Kravitz’s Boyfriend Channing Tatum At ‘Batman’ Premiere Party

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were the best of brothers while partying in the Big Apple after ‘The Batman’ premiere. Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are two peas in a pod! In a series of pics shot by photographer Jason Roman, The actors were spotted having a great time post-The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday, both showing up to support Zoe Kravitz who plays Catwoman in the latest DC Comics flick. Channing, 41, is notably dating the 33-year-old actress while Jason, 42, just recently split from Zoe’s mother, Lisa Bonet, after five years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lane
Person
Channing Tatum
InsideHook

Channing Tatum Says He Almost Turned Down “Magic Mike 3” Because He Had to “Starve” Himself to an Unhealthy Degree

Magic Mike 3 is officially in the works, which is great news for those of us who love surprisingly woke stripper comedies that cater to the female gaze. It sounds like it’s not particularly great news for star Channing Tatum, who recently revealed that he almost turned down the role because the diet and exercise regimen he has to follow to maintain his character’s chiseled look is unhealthy and unnatural.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Channing Tatum nearly turned down Magic Mike 3 because 'you have to starve yourself'

By now you'll have probably heard the very exciting news that Channing Tatum and the gang will be returning to screens for a third instalment of the Magic Mike movie series. But, the movie almost never was, as Tatum recently revealed the gruelling lengths he has to put his body through to get into shape left him questioning whether he'd reprise his role.
MOVIES
NBC Los Angeles

Why Dog Experts Worry About Channing Tatum's New Movie With a Belgian Malinois

Channing Tatum's newest movie, "Dog," may induce swooning over the human-animal bond, but some experts worry it could lead to more abandoned Belgian Malinois, the dog breed featured in the movie. In the film, Tatum plays U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, who is taking Lulu, a dog who served in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Indiewire
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Shore News Network

Channing Tatum’s New Movie Shares Heartwarming Message About The Bond Between A Veteran And A Dog

Channing Tatum’s new movie “DOG” shares a pro-American message by shining a light on the tenacity and grit of soldiers even when they are not on the battlefield. Tatum, best known for “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street,” not only co-stars in the film as Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, but also made his directorial debut in the film about a former Army Ranger and a Belgian Malinois military dog who travel down the Pacific Coast to attend her handler’s funeral.
PETS
Essence

Raymond Santana Jr. And Chandra "Deelishis" Davis Divorcing After 20 Months Of Marriage

After their marital issues found their way onto the Internet, Chandra “Deelishis” Davis and husband Raymond Santana Jr. seem to officially be going their separate ways. According to TMZ, Santana filed for divorce from Davis after 20 months of marriage. He recently filed documents to end the marriage in Georgia, stating that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” He also claims they’ve been separated since November 7. This revelation comes despite the couple and their children coming together for holiday photos last year.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Collider

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin on Co-Directing 'Dog' and What Happened to Their ‘Gambit’ Movie

With Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Dog now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to the two of them making their directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Dog tells the story of two former Army Rangers — Briggs, played by Tatum, and Lulu (the title character), as they make their way through the Pacific Coast in the hopes of making it to a soldier's funeral. Along the way, Lulu's off-the-wall behavior will push Briggs to his limits and bring him to a better understanding of both himself and his canine companion. The film was written by Carolin, from a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. Joining Tatum in the cast are Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Channing Tatum's Story About His Dog BFF Had Us Tearing Up

Channing Tatum isn't just the star of the new movie "Dog," he's also one of its codirectors. The "21 Jump Street" and "Dear John" actor is in fact making his directorial debut alongside his longtime collaborator Reid Carolin, the writer of the "Magic Mike" series. When they get together, their energy is so infectious, it's easy to see how their chemistry can translate into movie magic.
PETS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Channing Tatum Makes His Directorial Debut With “Dog”

*** Dog follows the basic road-trip structure that audiences have known since The Odyssey, but when you like who you’re riding with, that’s irrelevant. The film stars an infectiously charming Channing Tatum as Jackson Briggs, a former Army Ranger, and a beautiful Belgian Malinois dog named Lulu (played by three different dogs) who accompanies Briggs down the Pacific coast to the funeral of a fellow soldier. Along the way, they encounter a colorful collage of characters and misadventures that strengthen their bond. In contrast to some cringeworthy scenes featuring on-the-nose political commentary, the matter-of-fact way the film handles the effects of trauma is extremely powerful—there’s no pandering as you watch both man and dog deal with their pain in the quiet way that so many are forced to. As the co-director of Dog, Tatum proves that no one knows how to use him as well as he does—and makes the film a treat for anyone who’s ever had a pet with a lot of “personality” and a fun ride for anyone else who wants to come along. PG-13. RAY GILL JR. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Evergreen Parkway, Lloyd Center, Mill Plain, Pioneer Place, Progress Ridge, Studio One, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza.
PETS

