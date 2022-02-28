Channing Tatum reveals his favourite Magic Mike movie

This story contains mention of disordered eating patterns. While the first "Magic Mike" movie might have left audiences wondering what has to be done for twenties, Channing Tatum is working hard for the money in the franchise's third entry, "Magic Mike's Last Dance." In a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor opened up about the struggles of maintaining his workout and diet discipline (via Business Insider). Although clean eating and working out might be a big part of Tatum's job, he appreciates that not everyone can have the sole focus to stay in ultimate shape. "I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it," he said.

