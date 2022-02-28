ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Rare Disease Day: What it means for the future of inherited retinal diseases

By Aleksandra Rachitskaya, MD
ophthalmologytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAleksandra Rachitskaya, MD, discusses how the treatment landscape for inherited retinal diseases has changed and her hope for the future. On Rare Disease Day, Aleksandra Rachitskaya, MD, talks about how far treatment has come for inherited retinal diseases. Once an...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Family that lost child to rare disease speaks out on day of recognition

(WNDU) - The last day of February is Rare Disease Day, a day aimed to raise awareness about rare diseases. “There are many millions of Americans that are currently living with a rare disease, and many of them just may not know it,” says Magdalena Lewandowska, a Hematologist at Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Philly

Rare Disease Day: 3 Local Siblings Diagnosed With Same Never-Before-Identified Genetic Disorder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is Rare Disease Day, which aims to bring attention to the struggles facing millions of people who live with many unanswered questions and limited treatment options. Three siblings from one local family have all been diagnosed with the same genetic disorder, one that had never been identified before. They’re still in search of better treatments, which is what Rare Disease Day is all about. In many ways, the Shoener Children are just like most kids but they also happen to have a unique genetic disorder. “They were the first in the world to be identified,” mom Rachel Shoener said. Each of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIMT

Raising awareness for Rare Disease Day

More than 300 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease. More than 300 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease and patients, families and caregivers are asked to share their stories to spread awareness.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Rare Disease Day#Retinal#Md
verywellhealth.com

7 Types of Retinal Eye Disease

Maintaining eye health is top of mind for many. The retina plays an important role in how well your eyes work. The retina is the light-detecting layer at the back of the eye that is essential for vision. Some retinal conditions are more common with aging or diabetes. Others are hereditary, such as retinitis pigmentosa, or have genetic risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GreenwichTime

On Rare Disease Awareness Day, Greenwich parents tell of a diagnosis that ‘robs children of their childhoods’

GREENWICH — Town resident Gregg Pauletti still remembers his then-3-year-old daughter Willa complaining of stomach pain on a Saturday night a couple of years ago. “As parents, that’s something you hear all the time from your children,” Pauletti said at a presentation at Greenwich Town Hall on Thursday to mark Rare Disease Awareness Day.
GREENWICH, CT
Y105

Today is Rare Disease Day: Jeg’s Fight Against NPC

Today is Rare Disease Day. Which I didn't know was a thing. until Jenna Weets started posting about it a few years ago. Jenna is Jeg's mom. Jeg is a great kid that loves sports and racing and is battling Niemann Pick Disease Type C, which he was diagnosed with in 2017 when he was 7 years old.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
US News and World Report

What Is Crohn’s Disease?

This inflammatory bowel condition can strike anywhere in the digestive tract. You’re not alone if you have questions about Crohn’s disease, the chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes cramps, diarrhea, gas and many other symptoms and potential complications. Cases of Crohn’s appear to be increasing in the U.S., with an estimated 1.5 million cases reported in 2015 (the most recent statistics listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), compared to a million diagnoses in 1999. “There’s been a rising incidence of Crohn’s disease over the past 15 to 20 years, and it may go beyond greater awareness leading to more diagnoses; there may be more disease out there,” says Dr. Wilson Jackson, a gastroenterologist based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
cbs17

Mother shares family journey on Rare Disease Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday is Rare Disease Day. An estimated 25-30 million Americans are living with a rare disease, which is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. One of the biggest challenges for families is getting an accurate and timely...
RALEIGH, NC
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
technologynetworks.com

Driving Change in Rare Disease Diagnostics

Whilst a disease is considered rare if it affects fewer than 1 in 2000 people, collectively these diseases affect a significant proportion of the population – around 300 million people are living with a rare disease. In many cases, rare diseases are chronic and life-threatening, with limited treatment options, and the path to obtaining a diagnosis is often a long and challenging process. Better diagnostic pathways and novel therapies are desperately needed to improve the lives of rare disease patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy