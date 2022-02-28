ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiev authority calls on public to stay home as fighting continues

Kiev — Kiev's city administration has called on the public in the Ukrainian capital to only leave home if urgently necessary. Fighting is still taking place in practically all parts of the city, the authority says...

The Independent

Britons in Ukraine vow to fight as Russian invasion sparks panic in Kiev

Britons who remain in Ukraine have vowed to fight if necessary as Russia’s invasion sparked panic in Kiev and led to residents taking shelter in metro stations. Russian troops attacked the country on Thursday after the threat had loomed for weeks. The UK government told British citizens in the country to leave earlier this month, but some told The Independent they decided to stay for family and because they considered it their home. David Mann said people were not yet panicking in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine where he lives, which had not yet been hit by Russian forces....
Daily Mail

Reservist soldier vows to 'stay and fight' to protect his country and students pack their cars so they can flee their homes...NICK CRAVEN in Kiev on the desperation of families caught in the warzone

As I stand on the corner of historic Maidan Square in the centre of Kiev there is an eerie calm over the place where the people of Ukraine gathered to celebrate their independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and is normally the buzzing heart of the city. The roads...
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
