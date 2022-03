New leaks have surfaced suggesting that there are still a lot of maps to come for Halo Infinite. According to a dedicated Halo Twitter account @HaloHub, data miners discovered a list of more than 20 maps before the game itself actually launched last year, and more than 10 are still unreleased. The account also says that the dozen or so maps are currently “in the pipeline for the game in various stages of development,” although no precise timeline has been given as to when they’ll eventually hit the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO