Jorge Masvidal isn’t letting his emotions get the best of him ahead of UFC 272. Masvidal faces his former roommate and teammate Colby Covington in a five-round, non-title main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. The discourse between the two welterweights has grown ugly in recent years since their friendship deteriorated, with Covington lobbing personal shots at Masvidal’s character, family, relationships, and everything in between. But as fight night approaches, Masvidal is keeping a clear eye on what his grudge match against MMA Fighting’s No. 2 ranked welterweight really means in the grand scheme.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO