“I fought in Russia so Fury is lying” Oleksandr Usyk hits back at Tyson Fury ￼

By Adhvaidh Ganeshan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently has called out Usyk claiming he avoided the fight with The Gypsy King. Tyson Fury had his next fight confirmed recently as he is set to fight Dillian Whyte on April 23rd at the Wembley Stadium in London. Oleksandr Usyk hit back at...

