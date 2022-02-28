Ariana DeBose wants SAG Award win to open doors for other queer Latina women

SANTA MONICA—For the first time in a long time, it actually felt like awards season was back in Hollywood. Why? Fresh off the 2022 NAACP Image Awards that were handed out on Saturday, February 26, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on February 27. Now the actor has not handed out at the iconic Shrine Auditorium which has been the staple in previous years, but at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica people. Of course, this was a result COVID-19, but the venue didn’t bother me that much, as long as we have that iconic opening that we have continued to have in the past that matters.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO