Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

 5 days ago

ETOnline.com

2022 SAG Awards: 'Squid Game' Cast Share Their Season 2 Ideas (Exclusive)

The cast of Squid Game has some ideas for season 2. Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday where they shared what they plan to bring back some of the dead characters from season 1 for the Netflix series' second season.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away brings back another character for Dean Thompson storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode in Australia (February 22), which some UK readers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has brought back Dean Thompson's son Jai Simmons for another guest appearance. River Jarvis reprised his role as Jai in Tuesday's episode on Channel 7 in Australia,...
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville author Steven Womack brings back popular character after 22-year break

When last we read about the exploits of Nashville private investigator Harry James Denton, the world was a different place. The year was 2000, the end of a millennium. Gas prices hovered around $1.55. “American Beauty” won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The Rams beat the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. George W. Bush was elected president, and 9/11 — an unimaginable attack on the U.S. — was a year away from happening.
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
POPSUGAR

The "Squid Game" Cast Ditched Their Tracksuits For a Glam Night at the SAG Awards

The "Squid Game" cast dressed to impress for their first-ever SAG Awards. Five stars from the record-smashing Korean Netflix series — Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, player 456), HoYeon (Kang Sae-byeok, player 067), Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo, player 212), Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul, player 199), and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo, player 218) — attended the award show together in Santa Monica, CA, swapping their green tracksuits for some elegant looks. HoYeon stunned in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress and matching hair scarf, Kim opted for an ombre strapless number, and Lee, Tripathi, and Park each looked dapper in sleek suits. The actors were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together ahead of the show.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Offers To ‘Help’ Ex Shanna Moakler After Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Travis, who shares two children with Shanna, said he has his ex’s back. He knows she’ll always be in his life and wants ‘the best for her’ at the end of the day. Travis Barker is proving to be quite the upstanding gentleman. The Blink 182 drummer gave a show of solid support to his ex Shanna Moakler after she revealed she is expecting her fourth child. The announcement came just days after her ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. With the timing being quite sensitive, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Travis is stepping up to let Shanna know he’s “there for her.”
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
