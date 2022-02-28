Why a Jax mixed drink tech company is attracting national attention

In Q4 2021, Niu's delivery increased by 58.3% to 238,188 electric scooters compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Niu Technologies sold more than 1 million units, an increase of 72.5% in the year 2021. The current valuation looks attractive as the stock is down by around 70% from its 52-weeks high. Demand for electric scooters in the U.S., China, and Europe will continue to gain momentum. The company also must manage competition and margin pressure to maintain profitability. Overall, Niu's business outlook is positive with an increasing demand, with the company introducing new and innovative products and services, generating net profits, and maintaining a healthy liquidity.

