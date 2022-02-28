King wants price stabilisation programmes pursued continuously to lighten people's burden

It is difficult to forget the images of people desperately clinging on to the wings of military aircraft as they set off from the besieged Kabul airport last August. Now, much closer to home, around 1,500 miles away in Ukraine, another human tragedy is unfolding. This time there aren’t any planes that can evacuate desperate men, women and children because Russian military aircraft control the skies. Instead, the images we see are of trains crammed full of scared, anxious and bewildered families trying to get to safety with the Ukrainian army forced to fire into the air above the heads of its own people to try to create some kind of order.

