NVIDIA (NVDA) 30-day option implied volatility flat

Thursday’s market volatility was nearly unprecedented. It’s not every day the Nasdaq opens down over 3% and rallies 7% to close deep in the green. In fact, according to Ryan Detrick of LPL Financial, the only other time we’ve seen such a wicked reversal was in April 2000. If the whipsaw has your head spinning, you’re in good company. Fortunately, some options trades allow you to capitalize on the volatility.
YTD Return: -8.1%. For the second straight month, the S&P 500 ETF was the most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro. The ETF was the eighth most-searched ticker in 2021 across Benzinga Pro. With cycles of news stories of inflation, fed meetings and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the SPDR S&P...
If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
