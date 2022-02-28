ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

James Kitchman: First Quartet

By CHRIS MAY
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

In the pen portrait of London-based guitarist James Kitchman which is included on the website of his record label, Ubuntu Music, Kitchman singles out the five jazz musicians who have most inspired his playing. Four of them are saxophonists John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins and guitarists John Scofield and Bill Frisell—titans...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Anniston Star

Enjoy classical music with The Verona Quartet at OPAC

The assurance “There’s something for everybody” reaches a new level with the Verona Quartet’s fare at Oxford Performing Arts Center Feb. 27. The ensemble — which communicates to the audience with two violins, a viola and cello — will play classical and contemporary music, which is not only enlivening and thought-provoking, but achieves unique effects to the ear. The performance is at 7 p.m.
OXFORD, AL
Sun-Journal

March concerts planned for DaPonte String Quartet

In March, the DaPonte String Quartet will tour throughout Maine with their “Breaking the Mold” program. DaPonte will break into smaller ensembles to perform a duo and a trio. Described by Ravel as a “turning point in his career,” the Sonate pour violon et violoncello/A la mémoire de...
MUSIC
Citizen Tribune

Primitive Quartet to play Kiwanis Kapers

The Kiwanis Kapers is returning for 2022 and it’s taking things old school. The Primitive Quartet will play the annual fundraiser with Saved Thru Faith opening the show. The Primitive Quartet has been traveling and singing gospel music for 46 years. “We count it a joy and privilege to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Slipped Disc

In times like these only string quartets will do

Nothing navigates the edge of tension more graphically than a string quartet. Two works by composers lost in the political mists of Eastern Europe deliver a profound resonance amidst the horrors of Russia’s latest outrage in Ukraine. And here. En francais ici.
MUSIC
Calhoun County Journal

Verona Quartet at Oxford Performing Arts Center

Acclaimed for its “bold interpretive strength, robust characterization and commanding resonance” (Calgary Herald), the Verona Quartet has firmly established itself amongst the most distinguished ensembles on the chamber music scene today. The group’s singular sense of purpose most recently earned them Chamber Music America’s coveted 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, and a reputation as an “outstanding ensemble… cohesive yet full of temperament” (The New York Times). The Verona Quartet has appeared across four continents, enchanting audiences at venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. The ensemble’s “thoughtful, impressive” (Cleveland Classical) performances emanate from the spirit of storytelling; the Quartet believes that this transcends genre and therefore the name “Verona” pays tribute to William Shakespeare, one of the greatest storytellers of all time.
OXFORD, AL
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland Saxophone Quartet to perform March 11-12

The Midland Saxophone Quartet is pleased to be performing at the Dow Event Center, 303 Johnson St., Saginaw for the Saginaw Spirit Game on Friday, March 11. The quartet play a set of music in the Red Room at the Dow Event center at 5:45 p.m. and then move to the arena to play the national anthems, "The Star Spangled Banner" and "O Canada." This is a great family-friendly event and the staff at the event center make it a great Friday evening get away.
MIDLAND, MI
