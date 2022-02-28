ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bill O'Connell: A Change Is Gonna Come

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Pianist Bill O'Connell, who has been at the top of his game for more than four decades with no signs of slowing down, says each of his albums is a snapshot of how he is feeling at a particular time in his life. A Change Is Gonna Come expresses O'Connell's frame...

www.allaboutjazz.com

HipHopDX.com

Conway The Machine Plotting New Project With The Alchemist: 'It’s Gonna Be A Big Year'

Griselda have helped revive the art of the rapper-producer partnership during their rise as one of the hardest crews in Hip Hop. Benny The Butcher joined forces with Hit-Boy on Burden of Proof, Westside Gunn hit up Mr. Green for the FLYGOD is good​.​.​. all the time EP, while Conway The Machine linked with The Alchemist on LULU.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tony Norman: Great teachers are gonna teach

If we’re lucky, we’re blessed with the privilege of sitting in at least one classroom during our formative years when a teacher stirs something deep inside us that makes us feel utterly awake, alive and connected to the world. For the students of North Hills Middle School, it...
NORTH HILLS, PA
KBAT 99.9

Slash Thought He Was ‘Gonna Die’ Filming ‘November Rain’ Video

Slash said he believed he was “probably gonna die” during the making of Guns N’ Roses' classic video for “November Rain.”. “‘November Rain’ as a video was really Axl [Rose]’s kind of brainchild, and I don’t even know exactly what it’s about,” the guitarist admitted during an interview with Yahoo!
MUSIC
The Telegraph

OK, this is gonna get a little weird

ALTON - This weekend, residents can visit weird and historical. The Soul Asylum, a museum in the Mineral Springs Hotel on 301 E. Broadway, will have it's grand opening on Saturday, March 5 from noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from noon-4 p.m. The space was previously occupied by the former Historic Museum of Torture Devices. David Nunnally, owner of the Mineral Springs Hotel business It's Raining Zen, held a soft opening on Feb. 13 that, according to Nunnally, was received well. "We had about 80 people come through that day," he said. "It terrified me because we were far busier than I thought we'd ever be. I had some people stay for four hours."
ALTON, IL
Outsider.com

Kid Rock’s Tour Mate Jeff Pilson Tells Foreigner Fans ‘We’re Not Letting Politics Get in the Way’

Can Kid Rock tour without politics? His tour mate Jeff Pilson of Foreigner is telling his fans to not worry about all of that. Now, Kid Rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more of a tallboy of beer with a shot of whiskey. Not one size fits all. However, one thing that is often forgotten amid some of the controversies, he has real musical talent. Those first two albums, Devil Without a Cause and Cocky are wonderful. Revolutionary in many ways and influential on a number of artists who mix genres.
MUSIC
BET

‘Good Times’ Actor Johnny Brown Dies

Johnny Brown, an actor and comedian best known for his role on the iconic Norman Lear-created sitcom Good Times, reportedly passed away on March 2. He was 84. Brown’s daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, announced the news of his death via Instagram on Friday (March 4). It’s unclear how Brown died, however his daughter revealed in the IG post that it came as a “shock” to his family.
CELEBRITIES

