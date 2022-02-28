Bill O'Connell: A Change Is Gonna Come

ALTON - This weekend, residents can visit weird and historical. The Soul Asylum, a museum in the Mineral Springs Hotel on 301 E. Broadway, will have it's grand opening on Saturday, March 5 from noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from noon-4 p.m. The space was previously occupied by the former Historic Museum of Torture Devices. David Nunnally, owner of the Mineral Springs Hotel business It's Raining Zen, held a soft opening on Feb. 13 that, according to Nunnally, was received well. "We had about 80 people come through that day," he said. "It terrified me because we were far busier than I thought we'd ever be. I had some people stay for four hours."

