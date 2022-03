Apple has "paused" the sale of its products in Russia in protest of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and Apple Pay has been disabled or "limited" in the country as well. As part of the broad sanctions being imposed by the U.S. and the E.U. on Russia, Russian civilians are likely having trouble using things like Apple Pay and Google Pay this week — and if they have assets in foreign banks, they may be locked out of those as well. Such measures are likely to inflict a fair amount of inconvenience — and perhaps serious financial pain — on ordinary Russians, which E.U. and U.S. leaders hope will lead to pressure from within Russia to end the brutal campaign underway in Ukraine.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO