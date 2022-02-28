ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Dunne and Durang One Act Festival at Laurel Mill Playhouse, Feb 25-Mar 6, In Person

By pgtheater
 5 days ago

Dunne and Durang One Act Festival at Laurel Mill Playhouse, Feb 25-Mar 6, In Person. For Whom The Southern Belle Tolls by Christopher Durang. Everyone who enters theater must show their vaccination card and id. All actors and...

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Saving Grace, the musical collective featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, have announced a UK tour. The run of dates will kick off at the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on April 8, and climax at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 1. Alongside Plant, the line-up of the...
George London Foundation Competition Announces 2022 Finalists

The George London Foundation Competition has announced the finalists for the 2022 edition. Bass-baritone Joseph Parrish will sing “Aprite un po’quegli occhi” from “Le Nozze di Figaro” while tenor Eric Ferring will take on “Una furtiva lagrima” from “L’Elisir d’Amore.” Soprano Erika Baikoff will perform “No word from Tom” from “The Rake’s Progress” and baritone Erik Grendhal will present “Pierrot’s Tanzlied” from “Die tote Stadt.”
Laurel, MD
Louis Watkiss: Jazz tribute concert after SnowDome death

A memorial concert has been held to commemorate the life of a 12-year-old boy who died after a collision at an indoor snow centre. Saxophonist Louis Watkiss was a part of B:Music's Jazzlines Summer School in Birmingham, which he attended a month before his death in September. Mr Watkiss, from...
Semperoper Dresden Announces Cast Change in ‘Don Giovanni’

The Semperoper Dresden has announced a cast change for its production of “Don Giovanni.”. The company noted that Riccardo Fassi will step in for Peter Mattei as Don Giovanni on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Fassi is an Italian bass who has performed at the Teatro Sociale di Como, Wiener...
‘Like a Picasso’: Posthumous album from Bonnie Pointer of legendary ‘Pointer Sisters’ to be re-released April 8

Following five releases with her sisters on ABC/Blue Thumb Records (including a Grammy® win in 1975 for the Bonnie and Anita Pointer-penned “Fairytale”), Bonnie Pointer left the group she co-founded and began a solo career. She signed with Motown Records in 1978, and her eponymous debut featured the hit “Heaven Must Have Sent You,” which reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The next year brought another self-titled release, and a third album came five years later. Bonnie appeared on Soul Train in 1985, but it would be decades before she would release more music.
Christopher Durang
CHORALSPACE Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Events

Berlin-based International Academy for Choral Arts, CHORALSPACE, has announced a series of upcoming spring and summer 2022 events. First up, CHORAL CELEBRATIONS @BerlinPhil will present Händel’s “Coronation Anthems,” led by Simon Carrington at the Philharmonie Berlin. The concert, featuring 200 participants from seven European countries, will be a hybrid event enabling those who aren’t in Berlin or wish to remain in their homes to collaborate with the Stay at Home Choir.
Janai Brugger, J’Nai Bridges, Norman Shankle, Kenneth Overton Headline World Premiere of Aldolphus Hailstork & Martin’s “A Knee on The Neck’ Honoring George Floyd

An all-star cast will join the National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale, The Washington Chorus, and The Howard University Chorale to present the world premiere of Adolphus Hailstork and Herbert Martin’s “A Knee on The Neck” at The Music Center at Strathmore on Mar. 26, 2022, and at Capital One Hall on Mar. 28.
Alana Haim Stars as a 1950s Society Queen, Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

At a house in the San Fernando Valley, Paul Thomas Anderson, the writer-director of Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and, most recently, the coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza, which has been nominated for three Oscars, was setting up a photograph of his newest star, Alana Haim, next to an icy blue, kidney-shaped pool. This ranch-style house, which Anderson owns but does not live in, was built in 1951 and has been lovingly preserved: The kitchen has bright yellow floral wallpaper and knotty pine cabinets; the wall-size fireplace is made of slabs of granite; and the window seats, which span the outer border of the living room, are turquoise cotton rectangles. Like Licorice Pizza, which is set in 1973, the house recalls the scenic charms of California’s past, a history that endlessly intrigues Anderson.
Elina Garanca to Perform at The Broad Stage this March

(Photo Credit: Sarah Katharina. Wardrobe by Niko Niko) Famed mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca is set to perform at The Broad Stage on March 15, 2022. The internationally renowned star, who made her U.S. recital debut at The Broad Stage back in 2021, will perform music by Rachmaninoff, Bizet, and Mascagni, among others, alongside pianist Malcolm Martineau.
'Hugely emotional' moment orchestra at Royal Albert Hall performs patriotic Ukrainian national anthem to cheers from the packed audience ahead of Best of Broadway show

There were 'hugely emotional' scenes at the Royal Albert Hall last night as the Ukrainian national anthem was played to a packed audience. Just before the Best of Broadway show was due to start at the central London venue, members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra opted to show their support for Ukraine as it continues to battle against a Russian invasion.
