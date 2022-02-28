ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 update: Evidence claimed for Huanan market as Covid source

By Paul Dennis
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal: The global Covid death toll has passed 5.9 million, with a figure of 5,948,739 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections have continued past 435 million to a world wide figure of 435,283,687. Researchers tracing the emergence of Covid-19 say they found more evidence implicating the...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid-19: 'Clear evidence' of PPE shortages across NI during pandemic

There is "clear evidence" there were personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages across the health sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, the NI Audit Office has found. PPE stocks remained "very low" until June 2020, a report by the Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said. This was particularly the case with FFP3 (respirator)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Studies Find COVID-19 Outbreak Originated at Huanan Market in Wuhan

A pair of studies released last weekend found the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by at least 2 zoonotic transmission events at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China. Scientific studies released over the weekend seem to confirm that COVID-19 was not the product of a lab leak. Instead, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Karl Lauterbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#South China#Huanan#Johns Hopkins University#Chinese#The Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy