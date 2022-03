I was surprised that the Feb. 20 news article about the lifesaving 0.05 blood alcohol content (BAC) law in Utah, “Study shows Utah’s tougher DUI law made roads safer,” included a reference to the attractive but terribly misleading American Beverage Institute ad. Not one claim this group made has come true. Instead, business has gone up, arrests have gone down and, most important, lives have been saved. There are even fewer high-BAC drivers on the road.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO