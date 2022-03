Valley-Wide Health Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce that CEO Jania Arnoldi, Ph.D., MBA, was 1 of 25 people selected to serve on the Health Center Workforce Diversity Data and Metrics National Advisory group. “Representing Valley-Wide and Southern Colorado in a nationwide advisory committee is an honor that I am excited to be a part of. It is so important for rural communities to be represented at the national level, and I am humbled by the opportunity and will work to represent us well,” says Arnoldi. This group will be working with The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) in collaboration with The George Washington University (GWU) Fitzhaugh Mullan Institue for Health Workforce Equity.

SALIDA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO