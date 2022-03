Essential workers have been the backbone of our communities long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During these past two years, we as a society have come to realize and acknowledge our dependence on them. They include grocery store clerks, healthcare workers, cleaners, meatpacking plant workers, and delivery drivers. Essential workers continue to show up for work in person, risking their health to serve others. Some became ill during the pandemic, and some died.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO