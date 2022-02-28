ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OGF2_0eR2TOs000
BBO Lockout Baseball With the Major League Baseball Grapefruit League schedule on hold, Ed Smith Stadium, the Spring home of the Baltimore Orioles, is empty on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller were leading the players' bargaining team Monday for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

The sides agreed to arrive at Roger Dean Stadium at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. It was the eighth straight day of talks at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword met with the union for about 45 minutes in the day's first session, which ended about noon.

The lockout was in its 89th day. MLB has not fixed an exact time to the deadline, which leads to the possibility of bargaining sessions stretching into the wee hours if both sides see a deal within reach.

Sides were still far apart, but pressure is increasing. Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of training are needed before the season starts. The union has not said whether it agrees, and baseball has shortened spring training to as few as three weeks in the past.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, started Dec. 2. Spring training games were to have begun Saturday and already have been canceled through March 7.

Players and owners did not meet directly Sunday.

Halem phoned union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer on Sunday morning and asked for a 1-on-1 session in place of the scheduled larger group gathering.

That started a series of four short meetings characterized as an exchange of ideas that gave the union and MLB a better idea of the tradeoffs it would take to reach the endpoint of bargaining that began last spring and resulted in the sport’s first work stoppage since 1995.

Players and teams entered deadline day far apart on many key issues and unresolved on others. The most contentious proposals involve luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, minimum salaries, salary arbitration eligibility and the union’s desire to change the club revenue-sharing formula.

In addition, MLB has tied the elimination of direct free-agent compensation to players agreeing to higher luxury tax rates and still wants to expand the playoffs to 14 teams rather than the union’s preference for 12. MLB also has kept its proposal for an international amateur draft on the table.

Not since Aug 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

Bargaining has not had that type of frequency this year, but it has gained momentum since talks shifted from New York to Florida last week.

MLB is offering to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing it to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says would tend to act like a salary cap.

Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wants to expand arbitration to include the top 35% by service time of players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union proposed the pre-arbitration pool have $115 million distributed to 150 players, and management wants $20 million to be split among 30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

MLB talks resume Sunday; Scherzer favors playoff 'ghost win'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Max Scherzer favors a radical reworking of the playoffs, one that would have the higher seed in the first round of an expanded postseason start a best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead. Major League Baseball and locked-out players, who resume talks Sunday, both...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred draws lifetime ban from collegiate baseball team

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is getting hit where it really hurts. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team based in Michigan, announced on Friday that they are banning Manfred for life from attending their games. In their statement announcing the ban, the Growlers ripped Manfred and the MLB team owners for “trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.” The Growlers also said that Manfred stands in “direct opposition” to their firmly-held belief that “fun is the key to baseball.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB
WDBO

AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach. A person familiar with the move said Friday that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan's staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the hiring.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Former NFL offensive lineman Shane Olivea dies at 40

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that Shane Olivea, a former offensive tackle for the team and a standout player at Ohio State University, has died. He was 40. His cause of death was not immediately released. From 2000 to 2003, Olivea was a star player for the Buckeyes, according...
NFL
WDBO

Karlaftis, Ebiketie add international flavor to NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — George Karlaftis and Arnold Ebiketie took similar journeys to this week's NFL scouting combine. Both excelled at other sports before trying football. Both emerged as star defensive ends in the Big Ten. And when each moved to America at age 13, neither knew much about the sport — or career path — that would change their lives.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
WDBO

Florida's Johnson gets ceremonial start on senior day vs UK

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn't practiced or played since, got a ceremonial start on senior day against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday. Johnson was on the floor for the first of two opening tips,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBO

Trying to keep PGA Tour status, Brehm leads Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Major League Baseball#The Miami Marlins#The Associated Press
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Posts Telling Message Ahead Of Free Agency

After spending three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to see what the free agent market has to offer. With free agency a little over a week away, Mathieu has posted an interesting message on Twitter. There’s no guarantee it’s about his future with the Chiefs, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the shoe fits.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy