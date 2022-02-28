ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe and the U.S. move to isolate Russia as Ukrainians fight to hold off invaders

By James Doubek
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
Russian forces faced stiff resistance from Ukrainians as their invasion of Ukraine rolled into Monday, with Russian forces suffering from logistics problems, according to analysts and the U.S. military. "They have not achieved what they intended on day four" of the invasion, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters...

The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
