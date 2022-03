Samsung has revised its playbook for the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Instead of sticking with two models, as with the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, it has now split the series into three. This means users have the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra to choose from, with the Ultra going all-out to yank the tablet crown away from the latest iPad Pro. This division leaves both the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus in an interesting position, insofar as the Plus is no longer that much more of a premium experience compared to its standard model.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO