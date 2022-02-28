ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Nanobubbles lead to major oxygen savings in salmon farms

thefishsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of nanobubbles has been shown to dramatically improve the efficiency of oxygenating semi-closed containment salmon pens. Moleaer has been trialling its nanobubble technology with Grieg Seafood BC and CPI Equipment. The project, known as the CO²L Flow (pronounced cool flow) system, was conducted by Grieg using Moleaer’s patented nanobubble...

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Consuming small fish instead of farmed salmon could make seafood production more sustainable

Farming Atlantic salmon requires a high volume of wild-caught fish as feed, but produces only a small percentage of the world's farmed fish supply. A study published March 1 in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by David F. Willer at University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and colleagues suggests redirecting wild-caught fish towards human consumption instead of salmon farming could relieve pressure on fish stocks while increasing seafood production.
AGRICULTURE
ScienceBlog.com

Nutritious fish stocks are being squandered by salmon farming

Eating wild-caught fish instead of using it as feed in salmon farming would allow nearly four million tonnes of fish to be left in the sea, while providing an extra six million tonnes of seafood for human consumption, a study finds. Scientists studying the Scottish salmon farming industry say that...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Sun-Journal

Jay Nutting: How harvesting the sun can save family farms

My grandfather, the hardest working man I’ve ever known, farmed his entire life in central Maine. The landscape of the area has now changed significantly. Neighboring farms went out of business. Others expanded. Houses popped up in many pastures and hay fields. He had a saying — houses were...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon Farms#Fish Farms#Oxygen#Fish Farming#Nanobubbles#Grieg Seafood Bc#Cpi Equipment#The Co L Flow#Californian
WFMJ.com

Portage Co. Water Rescue Team saves dozens of farm animals

On Friday, the mix of rain, melting snow and ice jams lead to one of the more significant flooding events in recent Valley history. In nearby Portage County, the water rescue team had their first call of the year. The Portage County Water Rescue Team posted to Facebook that they were called out to a flooded farm in Palmyra Township.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Benzinga

Save Foods Secures Leading Turkish Exporter As Commercial Customer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season. Kalyoncu, one of Turkey’s top exporters of fresh produce and currently responsible for 22% of the country’s fresh produce exports, expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 season. “The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction,” said Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods’ treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market.”
INDUSTRY
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
countryliving.com

Salmon Patties

Canned salmon makes delicious and elegant patties for a Sunday brunch or supper, but fresh cooked — or even leftover — fish will work just as well! One local Lowcountry favorite is Mullet. This recipe is courtesy Michiel Perry, founder of Black Southern Belle. (15-ounce) cans salmon, drained...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy