ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Huawei introduces Super Device for seamless connection across devices

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Anonymous — .alpha, 10 hours agoWait till Apple...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Huawei's 'Super Device' is greater than the sum of its parts

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei has today unveiled its latest multi-device concept, dubbed the "Super Device." Despite what the name might apply, this isn't a single device, but instead an extension of the cross-device collaboration features we've seen on Huawei's best phones and PCs for the past couple of years. Huawei's latest effort builds on this functionality, allowing various Huawei gadgets to be paired together to form — you guessed it, a "Super Device."
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Secure all your devices with the Deeper Connect Pico VPN

Digital privacy and security are vital in an age where everything happens online, from our work and studies to managing our private lives and finances. Signing up for one of the best VPN services is a cheap and easy way to secure your local home or office network, but that’s not always the best option. What if there was another way — perhaps a small palm-sized device that offered a decentralized VPN service and could even serve as a portable Wi-Fi router? The new Deeper Connect Pico is exactly that, and right now, Digital Trends readers can score an exclusive discount before the device ships in March. Here’s how it works.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Big Thing#Chip In#Smart Phone#Ios#Super Device#Americayou#Airplay#Airdrop#U1
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
WJTV 12

Guest introduces bill to ban TikTok on Homeland Security devices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On February 25, Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) introduced a bill to ban the application TikTok on Department of Homeland Security devices. “In today’s world, we cannot risk compromising important homeland security information to our foreign adversaries,” Guest said. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden the CCP’s own expansionary goals. In such […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

21% of Consumers Use Connected Devices to Check in on Work Daily

The rise of the hybrid workforce means that consumers are no longer bound to the physical office or the 9-to-5 workday. This often means that consumers find themselves working outside the office and outside traditional hours, according to the February edition of PYMNTS’ The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report, which is based on a sample of roughly 2,500 U.S. consumers.
ELECTRONICS
WYTV.com

Best Google Chromecast device

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. To enjoy streaming services on your TV, you can simply use the built-in apps that come preinstalled. If that isn’t your chosen method, then you can fire up your favorite service through a gaming console. But there is another...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Connect for devices with best-in-class 5G and Wi-Fi

Qualcomm launches the new Snapdragon Connect badge for mobile devices. Snapdragon Connect includes a suite of Qualcomm's best connectivity technologies for OEMs to implement in their devices. The badge will be available across mobile, gaming, AR/VR devices, and automotive, with the platform "coming soon" to wearables such as smartwatches and...
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

HTC Viverse wants to make the Metaverse work seamlessly on any device

The Metaverse is probably best enjoyed using a dedicated headset, but HTC’s idea is to make it available everywhere, including inside a car. The term “Metaverse” has been thrown around before, but it was really Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, that really started hyping it up. Considering it also owns VR company Oculus, it’s really no surprise that it is focusing on that aspect of the experience. A true Metaverse, however, might actually require more than just one class of device to be truly immersive. That’s the spiel that HTC is making for its equally amorphous “Viverse,” but it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that it also revolves around the company’s VR headsets.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best antivirus software for protecting your connected devices

In this day and age, most people spend a considerable amount of their time browsing the web via desktop computers, laptops, tablet PCs, smartphones, and other connected devices. But, while envisaging life without the internet seems impossible due to its many capabilities and benefits, it’s not always a safe or pleasant environment.Over the past few years, there’s been a surge in online risks such as phishing, viruses, malware, ransomware, spyware, web tracking, identity theft, data breaches, hacking, and more.Although technology companies are always improving device security, cybercriminals continue to develop new malware strains and hacking techniques at a much faster...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY
Narbis

Top Biohacking Devices for 2022

This is part two of a two-part series on biohacking. Part one is available here. Summary. If you’re looking to adapt biohacking practices into your daily life, you may want to integrate the use of human augmentation tech into your routine. This piece breaks down:

Comments / 0

Community Policy