In its first outdoor match of the spring season, No. 16 Oklahoma (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Arizona (13-3) 4-3 in Tucson on Friday. The Sooners failed to claim the doubles point after juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo faltered on court two, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han lost on court three.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO