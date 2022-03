The time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a modest but notable discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite at Amazon subsidiary Woot. It's just $10 off, and you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deal, but since the console hardly ever receives any kind of discount, the offer is worth noting for anyone who is in the market for the console in the first place. If that includes you, Woot says the deal will be available for today only, and you'll need to log in to Woot with your Amazon account to see the discount at checkout.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO