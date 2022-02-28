ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

UPDATE 3-S.Africa's Harmony Gold sees price boost from Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Nelson Banya
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Company reports 65% drop in first half profit

* Profits hit partly due to higher production costs

* Gold miners’ shares soar on Russia-Ukraine crisis (Recasts with CEO interview, details)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African gold producer Harmony Gold expects a near-term gold price boost from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, chief executive officer Peter Steenkamp told Reuters on Monday, after the company reported a 65% decline in half-year profit.

Gold has risen by about 6% so far in February in the build-up to Russia’s Ukraine invasion, with gold set to post its strongest monthly gain since May 2021 this month. Last week, prices soared to an 18-month high of $1,973.96.

On Monday, shares in all gold companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) traded well above the broader index that was up 2%. Harmony Gold was trading up almost 11% at 1300 GMT.

“The situation in Ukraine and Russia will give a tailwind to the gold price in the short-term, but I think we already have good support for the dollar price and also the rand price for gold,” Steenkamp told Reuters in an interview.

Gold miners globally have been struggling with higher inflation, especially in the last six months, which is adding to their overall cost of production, called all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

During times of inflation gold prices move up as gold helps investors to hedge the fall in value of currency. But persistently high prices, led by higher oil prices, increase other costs such as power, mining and transportation.

Harmony, South Africa’s biggest gold miner by volume, reported a 12% increase in AISC at $1,660 per ounce for the half year, compared with $1,370 per ounce reported a year ago. It had in January revised its AISC for year ending June 30 by over 4%.

Harmony’s headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - was 2.48 rand ($0.1616) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with 7.13 rand a year ago. The company announced a dividend of 40 cents for the half year.

The miner will close one of its smaller mines, Bambanani, by June and 1,500 workers employed at the mine will be re-deployed to the company’s other operations.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Prices#South African#Jse#Aisc
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions were akin to a declaration of war as his forces pressed their assault on Ukraine on Saturday for a 10th day. read more. The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could rise to 1.5 million by the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy