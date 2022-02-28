ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

On Elle Fanning, Menswear Is Every Bit As Good As A Gown

By Sarah Spellings
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle Fanning knows the power of a big red-carpet arrival. Never forget the New Look-style Dior skirt and hat she wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. But, as the saying goes, sometimes less is more. At the 2022...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Woman Steering Megan Fox’s New, Even Sexier Style Chapter

Besides her very rock and roll relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, there’s another reason we’ve been seeing more of Megan Fox lately: her new wardrobe. The 35-year-old, who shot to fame in the Noughties when she was cast in the Transformers franchise, had spent some years out of the spotlight, but last year turned into something of a second chapter for the sex symbol, whose bombshell outfits have had people talking just as much as her romantic life. “I don’t think she realised what was about to happen,” Maeve Reilly, Fox’s stylist, tells British Vogue. “Fashion was not really at the top of her mind.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Julia Fox Keeps The Fashion Dominatrix Looks Coming

It’s safe to say that the world is a little obsessed with Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actor – who was thrust into the spotlight thanks to her short-lived but highly public relationship with Kanye West – is now a bonafide style star in her own right. And her non-stop run of dominatrix-style outfits indicates that Fox isn’t going anywhere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella’s Off-White Wedding Dress Says Babe As Much As Bride

Bella Hadid opened the haute couture segment of Virgil Abloh’s final Off-White show dressed as the bride. Not just any fantasy bride. Virgil’s bride. We have seen the creative director’s wedding fashion play out on high-profile clients before, such as Hailey Bieber, but this was Abloh’s idiosyncratic way of doing big day dressing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine The Great
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Elle Fanning
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Meghan Wears Christopher John Rogers For Her First Public Appearance Of 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the President’s Award from the NAACP on Saturday night (26 February), for their record of special achievement and public service. In a short acceptance speech, the Duchess solidified the couple’s commitment to racial justice and voter rights. “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law,” she said. “Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country.” Together with the Duke, she also expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, while the Duchess also reflected on the powerful memory of George Floyd.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gowns#Cannes Film Festival#Menswear
The Hollywood Reporter

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun, Elle Fanning Kick Off 2022 SAG Awards With ‘I Am an Actor’ Segment

Javier Bardem, Nicholas Braun and Elle Fanning kicked off the 2022 SAG Awards with the “I Am an Actor” opening segment at Sunday night’s ceremony, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Braun, who is nominated in the ensemble category for Succession, told the audience that he got his SAG card when he was 11 years old working on his first film, on which the director told him to lay off the soda because his face was getting significantly rounder as shooting went on. “I was hitting it hard,” he said. Braun called that the best note he’d ever received.More...
SANTA MONICA, CA
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Sharon Stone Makes Silver Streaks Sexy In Milan

Sharon Stone never walks a red carpet without a smile. It was no different on Sunday night, when the 63-year-old attended the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards in Milan – hosted by Vogue’s European editorial director, Edward Enninful OBE – with that megawatt beam in full effect. Her other red carpet essential? An excellent hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kanye West Just Made Another Legal Move In Divorce Case Against Kim Kardashian, As Kim’s Granted Wish To Be Legally Single

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be legally single now, but the drama surrounding the celebrities’ split continues. They've gone back and forth via legal documents regarding the “emotional distress” that the rapper’s social media activity has caused his ex, namely through numerous posts to his account about their breakup, co-parenting situation and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, Ye made another legal move just before their March 2 court appearance.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Vogue

Start Preparing For Lindsay Lohan To Take Over Your Netflix Top 10

The Y2K revival has seen Blumarine make a comeback, and butterflies flutter back in as the symbol du jour. Now, Hollywood is taking its cues from fashion, reviving its own Noughties icons, including Lindsay Lohan. After news broke that she had filmed a Christmas rom-com for Netflix back in 2021, Lohan has signed on to star in a further two films for the streaming giant, although plot details about the additional features are being kept under wraps for now. Netflix has revealed the kitschy gist of Falling for Christmas, however, which will see LiLo appear as an heiress who falls into the arms of a “blue-collar lodge owner” (Chord Overstreet) after a skiing accident.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Julia Fox Is Bang On Theme At The Premiere Of The Batman

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s obvious that Julia Fox knows how to wow a crowd. From her runway debut in the ultimate revenge dress at LaQuan Smith,...
RETAIL
Vogue

Gigi Hadid Is Bringing California Cool To Paris Fashion Week

French girl chic isn’t for everyone. As modelling’s ultimate California girl, Gigi Hadid brings a little of that carefree, playful energy to every runway she graces, and this season, as she’s made her way through Europe for the collections, she’s kept her wardrobe lively. Instead of sticking to the model-off-duty staples of luxury denim and leather jackets, Hadid has embraced neon hues, floral prints, and cosy textures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez In Flat Shoe Shocker!

It’s rare to see Jennifer Lopez in a flat shoe. Slouchy knee-high boots are her go-to, second only to skyscraper platforms. She’ll wear trainers, of course, but actual, sensible flats? Hardly ever. But once in a blue moon, Lopez will whip out a shoe curveball. Setting aside her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Duchess Of Cambridge Elevates Her Outerwear With An Enviable Loose Curl

How does a future queen put a polished twist on a casual outdoor ensemble? With an enviable hairstyle, of course, as the Duchess of Cambridge confirmed on Tuesday. On a visit to a farm in Wales to mark St David’s Day, Kate paired a Seeland khaki jacket with black jeans and a red scarf – but it was her beauty look that really stood out.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy