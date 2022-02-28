On Elle Fanning, Menswear Is Every Bit As Good As A Gown

The Y2K revival has seen Blumarine make a comeback, and butterflies flutter back in as the symbol du jour. Now, Hollywood is taking its cues from fashion, reviving its own Noughties icons, including Lindsay Lohan. After news broke that she had filmed a Christmas rom-com for Netflix back in 2021, Lohan has signed on to star in a further two films for the streaming giant, although plot details about the additional features are being kept under wraps for now. Netflix has revealed the kitschy gist of Falling for Christmas, however, which will see LiLo appear as an heiress who falls into the arms of a “blue-collar lodge owner” (Chord Overstreet) after a skiing accident.
Comments / 0