With the S&P 500 index currently down 10% from its all time high and struggling to get its mojo back, it can be a scary time for investors trying to pick new stocks. Aside from sitting on your hands and waiting for the volatility to subside, one of the better and more reliable ways to filter out the junk from the quality is by looking at recently upgraded stocks. These are companies that the major sell-side firms think are currently under-valued and that offer some tempting upside.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO