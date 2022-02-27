The Front Page

A Starbucks employee who helped organise the coffee giant’s first unionised store in the US was reportedly fired, as the company faces a nationwide union campaign with more than 100 stores in at least 26 states filing for union representation, including in the company’s Seattle flagship.Cassie Fleischer, who helped lead a successful union drive at the company’s Elmwood Avenue location in Buffalo, New York, was “effectively terminated” from the company after reducing her working hours to part-time work, she announced in a Facebook post on 20 February.Today, Cassie Fleischer was fired -- on the same day the story profiling...
