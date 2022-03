NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson each scored, Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday.Sorokin had 14 stops in the third period as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington recorded 18 saves, but the Blues fell for the second straight game despite a late push.Thomas cut the Blues' deficit to one at 17:08 of the third period. Blues coach Craig Berube then pulled Binnington in favor of an extra attacker with over three minutes remaining in the game. Ryan O'Reilly...

