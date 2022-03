On a night when clutch hits were tough to come by, Oregon softball rallied to send the game to extras and eventually broke through for a hard fought win at UNC-Greensboro. KK Humphreys got redemption for opening 0 for 3 and leaving three runners in scoring position by driving in the game-tying runs in the seventh. Allee Bunker (3 for 6) and Hanna Delgado (5 for 6) hit back-to-back one-out singles and Humphreys drove them in to send the game to extra innings and later added a two-run home run as part of an eight-run 10th inning for the No. 15 Ducks in a 12-4 win Thursday night.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO