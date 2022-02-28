Review: ‘The Proud Family' revival keeps original flare

The Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith reteamed with Moesha co-creator Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original 2001-2005 Disney Channel series, to create a more mature version for Disney+ -- a show teens would watch. "We’re not on the (Disney) Channel anymore. We’re on the streaming service. And one of the first discussions we had were parameters," says Farquhar. "Look, we got this opportunity. We’re on this new platform. Are we going to still do the same show tonally? We were always in that direction in terms dealing with subject matter that wasn’t normally handled in family-oriented shows. We wanted to go more in that direction." Smith adds: "We had to complete… Essentially is that we had to continue to reinforce that to them, that they told us that, because we started getting notes through the lens of like a normal Disney Channel show. We were like, 'We are not that show anymore.' The fight was constant and real, but, listen, the material that was coming out of the writers room was undeniable. You couldn’t deny that in order to talk about this subject, you’ve got to talk about it in a way that only The Proud Family can talk about it. That was a credit to the writers room and Ralph and those guys, because it’s like that what’s really led the way for us to really stay the path and let’s be true to the stories that we want to tell. Let’s be true to what we know our audience is going to expect from us." As Farquhar notes, The Proud Family revival kept in mind the LGBTQ community. "Look, it’s a couple things," says Farquhar. "That we identified where the change had taken… the most change that we could tell, which is the notion of the LGBTQ community and how we’re incorporating everyone into our daily lives now. That was not acknowledging who people are, respecting their rights. That wasn’t happening too much in 2001 when we first began. And the other part was social media. That just didn’t… This whole notion of influencers, and we call it Holla’gram and Twiddle is our version of social media. That didn’t exist back when we first began to the extent it does now. Those were some of the major changes we made initially moving forward."

