Michael van Gerwen finally arrived at the 2022 Premier League Darts after whitewashing world champion Peter Wright in the final on his way to winning round four in Exeter.The Dutchman produced some of his best form to breeze past Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith before stepping it up even further against Wright in the final, cruising to a 6-0 victory.Van Gerwen had an off-colour 2021 and made a slow start to the revamped tournament this year but found his groove, dropping just three legs across his three matches to move up to second in the overall table, a point behind...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO