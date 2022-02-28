ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 debuts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 3 processor

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO