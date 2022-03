Learning the best conventions employed in the industry is as simple as going through well-known open-source code or reading the one-pagers of the tool you’re using. The main idea of scalability is to use it from the get-go so that it can be expanded on in future sprints or marathons with minimal effort and little to no changes. To design for scalability, developers should write code that won’t be used until a later date.

4 DAYS AGO