War puts BTC price to the test — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in the shadow of a new geopolitical conflict — what are the main hurdles that investors face?. In what has become an unrecognizable macro-environment compared to even days ago, Bitcoin, like many other assets, is feeling the pressure. The situation in Ukraine...

Bitcoin price crashes as Russia declares war on Ukraine

The price of bitcoin has plunged as Russia declares war on Ukraine.The value of the cryptocurrency dropped around 7.5 per cent on Thursday morning, as traditional markets were also thrown into disarray.:: Follow the latest from Ukraine on our live blog here.Some analysts have long suggested that cryptocurrency could see its price sent up by global disruption, given its status as an alternative to government-backed currency and assets.But bitcoin and other digital currencies have traded down in recent days, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased.The latest falls mean that the value of the cryptocurrency market as a whole...
Popular Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Retrace to Early 2021 Prices – Here’s What To Watch For

A closely followed crypto strategist says that Bitcoin (BTC) could find itself with a price tag similar to what it had in early 2021. The pseudonymous analyst known as Rekt Capital tells his 291,000 Twitter subscribers that the top crypto asset by market cap is currently in the process of creating a new area of support near the $38,000 mark and if it fails, that region will become its new resistance level.
This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mike Mcglone
Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
#Btc#War#Fiat Bagholders#Russians#Ukrainians#Mykhailo#Fedorov#Belarusian
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
