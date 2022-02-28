ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

University of Washington

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

The University of Washington has returned a $5 million gift from a donor intended for an Israel studies program, setting off a debate about academic freedom at the university and beyond. The money funded, among other things, an endowed chair to be held by the head of the program....

www.insidehighered.com

