SAN ANTONIO — Winning a second consecutive state championship didn’t come easy, but making history rarely does. Showing poise under the heaviest of pressures, Cedar Park shut out Frisco Memorial in the second overtime of a taut Class 5A girls basketball championship game to claim a 45-40 win Saturday at the Alamodome. Along with another trophy came a perfect season, something that none of the other nine girls basketball champions from the Austin area can make.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO