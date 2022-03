INDIANAPOLIS -- For new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, it all begins with communication. When a new GM comes to a team in January after the regular season, the team will usually keep many of the scouts from the previous regime on board at least through the draft. The bulk of the scouting work is done during the fall when scouts can go watch college prospects. It wouldn't make sense to fire everybody in January, just a few months before free agency and the draft.

