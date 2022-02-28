ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature eyes tax break for possible $1.8 billion semiconductor expansion project as Micron considers Boise plant growth

By Margaret Carmel, Don Day BoiseDev
 5 days ago
Boise-based Micron Technology is stepping up its pitch for government help to expand in the U.S. — and the Idaho Legislature might help. Two sources familiar with the negotiations tell BoiseDev that the City of Boise and State of Idaho has been in negotiations with the chip giant to expand manufacturing...

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

