Share award to VEON Board members

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (1) holders of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Talkspace and Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") and entitled to vote on the merger; and/or (2) purchasers of Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, March 8, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Talkspace class action lawsuit. Robbins Geller represent the plaintiff in the first-filed complaint, Baron v. Talkspace, Inc., No. 22-cv-00163 (S.D.N.Y.). A similar lawsuit – Valdez v. Talkspace, Inc., No. 22-cv-00840 – is also pending in the Southern District of New York. The Talkspace class action lawsuit was commenced on January 7, 2022 and charges Talkspace and other defendants with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO