Share award to VEON Board members

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7th, FreedomRoad Financial (FRF), a fintech lending division of Evergreen Bank Group, will celebrate 15 years of serving the powersports marketplace! Since its founding in 2007, FRF has funded over $2.5 billion in powersports loans, and, through its network of over 1,500 dealer partners, has helped over 225,000 customers realize their dream to Get out and Ride!TM FRF partners with over 20 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brands, serving as their retail finance partner and underwriting loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. "They say time flies when you're having fun and, with us being in the ultimate fun business, these 15 years have really been a blur!" said Nat Franklin, Senior VP, who has been with FRF since day one.
