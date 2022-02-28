ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linux Foundation Announces New Project "CAMARA - The Telco Global API Alliance" with Global Industry Ecosystem

By The Linux Foundation
 5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO and BARCELONA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress 2022 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change, today...

thefastmode.com

Netcracker's New Digital Platform Powers Telcos Foundation to Monetize 5G

Netcracker Technology announced the launch of Netcracker Digital Platform to help CSPs accelerate new business growth in the digital economy. The challenge now is to leverage these investments to create new growth opportunities while driving significant cost efficiency and agility across the business. This will help telcos achieve the next phase of their evolution, which takes them beyond connectivity to becoming technology providers to the industry.
COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
Airbus Selects Belcan as Strategic Supplier for Engineering Services

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets, today announced that it has been selected by Airbus for a multi-year award as an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3).
Pocket Network Powers Gnosis Chain's Play-To-Earn Game 'Dark Forest' Round 5

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 30k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony, announced successful service delivery of Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to the Gnosis Chain (formerly xDai) for Round 5 of the widely popular real-time strategy blockchain game, Dark Forest. With this last round, the Gnosis Chain game drove nearly 60 million relays through Pockets Network's full node decentralized infrastructure in just the span of a few days.
Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

FRIEDENS, Pa., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021. Corsa has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, related management's discussion and analysis and its annual information form under its profile on www.sedar.com.
Forstone Chooses Yardi Investment Accounting Platform

LUXEMBOURG, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forstone, an accounting and consulting firm, has selected Yardi® technology to enhance its operations and expand its real estate service offerings across Europe. The company has chosen Yardi® Investment Accounting, part of the Yardi® Investment Suite, to digitise investment accounting and further streamline...
Content Marketing Market size to grow by USD 417.85 billion | Rise in the number of social media users to drive growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 15.43% in 2021 and the growth will accelerate a CAGR of 16% between 2020 and 2025. The report is segmented by end-user (retail, automotive, financial services, telecom, and others), platform (blogging, videos, infographics, case studies, and others), objective (lead generation, brand awareness, thought leadership, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Elderberry Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others) and Geography | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elderberry Market value is set to grow by USD 214.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Elderberry Market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for...
USD 5.39 Bn growth opportunity in Biopolymer Packaging Market | 63% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"Biopolymer Packaging Market Report by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness substantial growth in APAC in the coming years owing to the thriving packaging industry and increasing agricultural activities in the region.
Blood-Grouping Reagents Market to Grow by USD 485.33 million | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood-Grouping Reagents Market by End-user (hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio considers the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders as one of the factors driving market growth. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Protalix BioTherapeutics and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Announce the Submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for PRX-102 for the Treatment of Fabry Disease

CARMIEL, Israel and BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) via centralized procedure to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) for the proposed treatment of adults with Fabry disease, and the subsequent validation of the MAA by the EMA.
Samsung confirms end of Galaxy Note

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note brand has ended. The tech giant has revealed the device - which first launched back in 2011 - is now over, with the company's mobile division chief Roh Tae-moon revealing the news. As reported by Dailian, he told reporters before his visit to the...
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PC Gamer

Global tech industry begins halting sales to Russia

Tech companies around the world have begun suspending deliveries to Russia in compliance with international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions, announced by the Biden Administration on February 24, cover restrictions on the sale of semiconductors and computers. The sanctions also include an expansion of the Foreign Direct...
