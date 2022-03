Job searching is pretty subjective. If you read and listen long enough, you’ll come away with so many do’s and don’ts it’ll make your head spin. So what’s right and what’s wrong? Hopefully, we can all agree that lying is wrong, but beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s best. What’s worked for some, others will downplay. And on it goes.

