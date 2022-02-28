Squid Game cast want to bring back dead characters

The "Squid Game" cast dressed to impress for their first-ever SAG Awards. Five stars from the record-smashing Korean Netflix series — Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun, player 456), HoYeon (Kang Sae-byeok, player 067), Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo, player 212), Anupam Tripathi (Ali Abdul, player 199), and Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo, player 218) — attended the award show together in Santa Monica, CA, swapping their green tracksuits for some elegant looks. HoYeon stunned in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton dress and matching hair scarf, Kim opted for an ombre strapless number, and Lee, Tripathi, and Park each looked dapper in sleek suits. The actors were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together ahead of the show.
Comments / 0