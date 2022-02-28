The artist behind the artists

Valentina Li is quick to correct me when I refer to her as a makeup artist, telling me that “face painter” feels more appropriate to her at this phase of her career. “ ‘Artist’ is too big for me at this moment,” she says humbly. It’s easy to argue otherwise after flipping through this month’s issue, which features Li’s first story for Vogue, a global portfolio styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “A colorful palette appeared in my head after I saw Gabriella’s amazing styling,” Li says of the eight different makeup looks she designed to riff on the fashion, including a standout electric pink eye that popped against a painterly Junya Watanabe top and offered the perfect compliment to a bubblegum bob constructed by hairstylist Isaac Yu. Other inspirations arrived on location at the Porcelain House in Tianjin, China: “I found a set of porcelain red lips on the wall at the entrance then I did a similar lip on [model] Xiao Wen,” she says. “I guess ideas are always around us if you pay attention.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO