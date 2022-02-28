ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VEON announces details of new incentive plan aligned with total shareholder return

By VEON Ltd
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announces the details regarding its new incentive plan for the Group GEC. Following our initial communication on 7 December 2021, we have today announced finalisation of...

Celsius Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.
SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") announced today that on March 1, 2021 it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SHUAU" beginning today. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "SHUA" and "SHUAW," respectively.
Important Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile") (NASDAQ: ELMS) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: FIII). The action charges Electric Last Mile with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Electric Last Mile's materially misleading statements to the public, Electric Last Mile investors have suffered significant losses.
Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

FRIEDENS, Pa., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021. Corsa has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, related management's discussion and analysis and its annual information form under its profile on www.sedar.com.
MSA Safety CEO Nish Vartanian Named to Federal Reserve Post

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of sophisticated safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, has announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington D.C., comprise the Federal Reserve System.
Airbus Selects Belcan as Strategic Supplier for Engineering Services

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets, today announced that it has been selected by Airbus for a multi-year award as an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3).
TUESDAY DEADLINE: Talkspace, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TALK

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (1) holders of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Talkspace and Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") and entitled to vote on the merger; and/or (2) purchasers of Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, March 8, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Talkspace class action lawsuit. Robbins Geller represent the plaintiff in the first-filed complaint, Baron v. Talkspace, Inc., No. 22-cv-00163 (S.D.N.Y.). A similar lawsuit – Valdez v. Talkspace, Inc., No. 22-cv-00840 – is also pending in the Southern District of New York. The Talkspace class action lawsuit was commenced on January 7, 2022 and charges Talkspace and other defendants with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Halal Food Market in the US to grow by USD 8.17 billion from 2019 to 2024|Increasing Sales through Retail Channels to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market in US is set to grow by USD 8.17 billion from 2019 to 2024. Technavio report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of over 5%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Global Event Management Software Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 5.95 Billion Growth by 2026| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Management Software Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Event Management Software Market will grow at a CAGR of 16.60% during 2022-2026. Key Players in the Event Management Software Sourcing and Procurement Market Include: Vista...
