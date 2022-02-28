ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Upgraded ZTE VMAX accelerates service-driven autonomous networks

mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARTNER INTERVIEW: ZTE VP of Big Data and Service Products Wang Qiang (pictured) outlines how its next-generation intelligent big data platform, driven by AI and big data, can estimate network performance and service quality as well as predict the total cost of operations and network hazards. Mobile World Live:...

www.mobileworldlive.com

thefastmode.com

Guavus at MWC Barcelona 2022: AI-Driven Analytics Crucial for 5G Networks

Guavus is a Thales company and pioneer in AI-driven analytics for communications service providers. They specialize in providing cloud-scale 5G telecom analytics products for mobile operators that use advanced AI and streaming analytics to ingest a wide variety of high-velocity telemetry data and then perform context-aware operational and behavioral analytics to generate real-time insights that benefit stakeholders across the MNO organization.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Dish Network jumps 10% as J.P. Morgan upgrades on 'improved catalyst path'

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares jumped on Friday after the satellite TV provider was upgraded by J.P. Morgan, with the investment firm citing several upcoming catalysts and the pending launch of its 5G network in Las Vegas. Analyst Philip Cusick, who boosted the stock to overweight from underweight but lowered the...
STOCKS
charlottenews.net

Coopunion Network Upgrades from the Origin Network to the Cape of Good Hope Network -- the New Official Website is Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / On February 23rd, 2022, Coopunion Network (CUN), the Layer 1 network with the mainnet Coin, launch its new Beta website www.coopunion.net marking the official start of CUN evolving from the first stage of Origin Network to the second stage of Cape of Good Hope Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#Data Mining#Data Visualisation#Network Performance#Network Service#Big Data And Service#Ai#Mobile World#Vmax
Nature.com

Autonomous platforms for data-driven organic synthesis

Achieving autonomous multi-step synthesis of novel molecular structures in chemical discovery processes is a goal shared by many researchers. In this Comment, we discuss key considerations of what an ideal platform may look like and the apparent state of the art. While most hardware challenges can be overcome with clever engineering, other challenges will require advances in both algorithms and data curation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of pulse chirp on laser-driven proton acceleration

Optimisation and reproducibility of beams of protons accelerated from laser-solid interactions require accurate control of a wide set of variables, concerning both the laser pulse and the target. Among the former ones, the chirp and temporal shape of the pulse reaching the experimental area may vary because of spectral phase modulations acquired along the laser system and beam transport. Here, we present an experimental study where we investigate the influence of the laser pulse chirp on proton acceleration from ultrathin flat foils (10 and 100Â nm thickness), while minimising any asymmetry in the pulse temporal shape. The results show a \(\pm 10\%\) change in the maximum proton energy depending on the sign of the chirp. This effect is most noticeable from 10Â nm-thick target foils, suggesting a chirp-dependent influence of relativistic transparency.
SCIENCE

