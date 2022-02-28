ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial exclusion in Oregon is focus of talk

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
Oak Lodge Governance Project will host historian Kenneth R. Coleman for its next community information session "Racial Exclusion in Pre-Statehood Oregon" at noon Saturday, March 12.

Coleman is a writer, musician and historian with an emphasis on class and racial formation in the Pacific Northwest during the 19th century. He currently teaches U.S. history at Portland Community College.

Coleman's first book, "Dangerous Subjects: James D. Saules and the Rise of Black Exclusion," won the Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction at the 2019 Oregon Book Awards.

According to his book, Coleman "moved to Oregon's Willamette Valley as a child, in the back of his family's Buick rather than a covered wagon. He left a career in marketing and advertising with the intention of studying the philosophy of history, but instead became fascinated by the complicated colonial and racial history of the Pacific Northwest."

He received a master's degree in history from Portland State University.

You can register to attend the Zoom session at bit.ly/3JVf2S0.

